Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored the lone goal for the Timbers (1-1-2).

Dallas outshot the Timbers 13-8, with eight shots on goal to two for the Timbers.

Maarten Paes saved one of the two shots he faced for Dallas. Aljaz Ivacic saved four of the eight shots he faced for the Timbers.

Dallas plays on the road on Saturday against the Chicago Fire, while the Timbers will host Orlando City on Sunday.

