Nottingham Forest's Philip Zinckernagel, right, tries to tackle Leicester's Ademola Lookman during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City at the City Ground, Nottingham, England, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)By Associated PressToday at 9:20 a.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 9:20 a.m. ESTZURICH — FIFA has approved Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman changing his nationality to represent Nigeria instead of England, world soccer's governing body said Thursday.Lookman, who is on loan at Leicester from Leipzig, was part of England's title win at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe 24-year-old London native, who was born to Nigerian parents, has not played for England's senior team.