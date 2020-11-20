Last year in Milan, Lionel Messi won a record sixth FIFA men’s best player award and Megan Rapinoe won her first best women’s player award.
Voting by national team captains and coaches, plus media and fans, will open next Wednesday and run through Dec. 9, FIFA said.
Awards are also made for the best coaches and goalkeepers in men’s and women’s soccer, and the scorer of the best goal — the Puskas Award.
Players vote for a men and women’s team lineup organized by the FIFPRO global union.
FIFA makes awards for fair play and a special fan prize.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.