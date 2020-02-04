Three of Mandela’s former teammates, Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring, and Festo Omukoto, were banned for four years.

“This investigation was conducted by FIFA through its integrity department with the consent of and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities,” FIFA said.

Last season, Kakamega Homeboyz finished seventh in the 18-team Kenyan league while it was conspiring to lose games. The team is in second place this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports