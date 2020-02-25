Media reports of audio recordings from 2016 which linked Valdez to potential wrongdoing gave FIFA investigators evidence to open a case.
FIFA said “based on the content of the recordings, Mr Valdez had breached his fiduciary duty towards the (Uruguay soccer federation).”
Valdez briefly led CONMEBOL in fallout from a U.S. investigation of corruption linked to FIFA that removed a generation of the continent’s soccer officials in 2015.
