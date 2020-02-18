Samoura noted “widespread concerns” about international travel during a viral outbreak in China, plus cost and environmental efficiencies as worthy reasons for changing plans.

The FIFA Council meets three times each year, and the March meeting details the world soccer body’s annual financial report and future budget plans.

AD

Since Gianni Infantino was elected FIFA president in 2016, the council he chairs has stopped meeting in Zurich in favor of holding sessions around the world.

Previous meetings were in Kigali, Rwanda; Kolkata, India; and Bogota, Colombia. The next scheduled meeting after Asunción is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports