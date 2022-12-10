FIFA charges Argentina for disorders at World Cup match

DOHA, Qatar — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands.
Lionel Messi was among a World Cup record 17 players or coaching staff members who were shown yellow cards during or after the game.
Team misconduct charges are routine for collecting five yellow cards in a game and disciplinary cases were opened against both Argentina and the Netherlands, FIFA said.
Both federations could get the same 15,000 Swiss francs fine ($16,000) that FIFA’s disciplinary panel imposed twice on Saudi Arabia at this World Cup for team misconduct.
Argentina will likely get a heavier fine for the separate disorder charge.
FIFA gave no timetable for verdicts, which have typically not been published before a team’s next game at this World Cup.
Argentina faces Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.
