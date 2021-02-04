Duffy was targeted in 2018 by Ireland’s then-coach, Martin O’Neill. The paperwork required by FIFA was not yet complete when his former manager at Dundalk, Stephen Kenny, took over last year.
Duffy played for Dundalk in nine Europa League games this season, including both against Arsenal in the group stage. He had a two-year spell at Celtic without breaking into the first team.
FIFA has also processed the Canadian association’s request to select former Portugal defender Ricardo Ferreira.
The Canada-born former AC Milan player was able to switch because his one selection by Portugal was not in a competitive game. Ferreira played in a 2017 friendly against the United States, which gave teenagers Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams debuts that day.
