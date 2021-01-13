Macario, who came to the United States when she was 12 and played for Stanford, is currently in camp with the national team. She became an American citizen in October but hadn’t been able to play for the team while awaiting FIFA’s permission.
She announced last week that she is going to forgo her senior year and embark on a professional career. She has signed her first pro contract with seven-time European champion Lyon.
The two-time winner of the MAC Hermann Trophy as the nation’s best college player, Macario set a Stanford single-season record of 32 goals and 23 assists in 2019, when the Cardinal won the College Cup. She finishes her career at Stanford with 63 goals and 47 assists in 68 matches.
She was called up to her first national-team camp on the same day she became a citizen.
