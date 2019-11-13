Wenger will also help FIFA create an executive program “tailored to encourage former professional players to enter management,” soccer’s world body said in a statement.

“I know I can contribute to this objective,” Wenger said, citing FIFA’s aim to develop the game globally, “and will put all my energy into this.”

The 70-year-old Frenchman effectively replaces Marco van Basten who was FIFA technical director until October 2018.

Wenger has worked as an analyst for broadcasters including Qatar-based beIN Sport since leaving Arsenal last year after 22 seasons.

He led Arsenal to three Premier League titles, seven F.A. Cup trophies, and was beaten finalist in the 2006 Champions League and 2000 UEFA Cup.

“Arsene Wenger’s profound knowledge and passion for the different aspects of our game sets him apart as one of the most respected personalities in football,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

