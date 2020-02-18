Myanmar was beaten 7-0 in an away qualifier at Kyrgyzstan in October — a third straight loss in qualifying after September defeats in Mongolia and at home to Japan.

Myanmar has since won two games under a new coach and is in contention to advance from Asia’s Group F. Myanmar next plays group leader Japan and Kyrgyzstan in March.

The top two nations in the five-team group in June advance to the next stage of Asian qualifying for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

___

