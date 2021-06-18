The latest incidents were during games against the United States and Dominican Republic in March at the qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics that Mexico hosted in Guadalajara.
Mexico’s next two official home games are World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica in September and Canada in October.
FIFA said its disciplinary committee also opened a case against Mexico for the same chants at a friendly against Iceland last month in Arlington, Texas.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports