FIFA rated the Australia-New Zealand bid the “most commercially favorable.”
It also offered a rare example of “unity and cooperation” across continental bodies. Australia is an Asian Football Confederation member and New Zealand is from the Oceania group. The complexity of cross-border working was also noted.
Japan’s experience hosting big events was praised, though it prefers to host in the cooler weather of June-July instead of FIFA’s preferred July-August dates.
Colombia met FIFA’s minimum requirements but the plan needs “significant amount of investment and support” with just three years to prepare.
The winner will follow France which hosted a 24-nation tournament in 2019 won by the United States.
