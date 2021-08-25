The ban will be applied Sept. 2, when Mexico’s national team plays Jamaica at the beginning of the region’s World Cup qualifiers. The game will take place at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
The Mexican soccer league petitioned FIFA asking it to reconsider the original sanctions on the grounds the punishment would affect Mexico’s national team even though the chants happened in a game played by the Sub23 team.
Soccer officials have attempted to stop anti-gay chants at Mexican national team matches.