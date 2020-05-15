FIFA inspection teams visited the four bid candidates in January and February before international travel was restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“FIFA is now finalizing the evaluation report, which will be published in early June,” FIFA said in a statement on Friday.
The 2023 World Cup will be the first to feature 32 teams. There were 24 at the 2019 edition won by the United States in France.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.