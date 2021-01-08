Players with suspected head injuries can be replaced permanently in Club World Cup games in addition to the team’s five substitutes.
The Club World Cup features title holders from each of the six continental confederations, plus the domestic champion of host Qatar.
The tournament draw will be made on Jan. 19 in Zurich.
___
More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.