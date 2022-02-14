Emiliano Buendía, Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero will now serve two-match bans in FIFA fixtures after “not complying with the FIFA Return to Football International Match Protocol,” the world governing body said.
FIFA ordered the Brazilian Football Association to pay a fine of 550,000 Swiss francs (about $600,000) for “infringements related to order and security”, and over the abandonment.
The Argentinian Football Association was fined 250,000 Swiss francs ($270,000) for failing to “comply with its obligations in relation to order and security, the preparation of and its participation in the match”, and the abandonment.
FIFA has not set a date or location for the game to be played again. Brazil and Argentina have already sealed a place at the World Cup in Qatar in November ahead of the scheduled conclusion of CONMEBOL qualifying in March, when both teams have another two games to play.
