Fiorentina beats Torino 2-1 to reach Italian Cup semifinals

ROME — Fiorentina reached the Italian Cup semifinals with a 2-1 victory over Torino on Wednesday.
Jonathan Ikoné sealed the result — and a place in the final four — with a fine strike into the bottom right corner in the final minute after good work from Arthur Cabral.
Cabral also hit the crossbar in stoppage time before Yann Karamoh pulled one back for Torino to set up a nervy final three minutes.
Torino had won 1-0 at Fiorentina in Serie A less than two weeks ago.
