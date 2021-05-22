Miami’s Robbie Robinson left the game due to a leg injury in the 79th minute and Inter Miami (2-3-2), because it had already used all its substitutions, played the rest of the match down a man.
TIMBERS 3, GALAXY 0
PORTLAND, Ore. — Felipe Mora scored twice in the second half and Portland beat Los Angeles.
Diego Valeri also scored for Portland (3-3-0). The Galaxy dropped to 4-2-0.
FC CINCINNATI 2, MONTREAL 1
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gustavo Vallecilla scored in the 86th minute to lift FC Cincinnati past Montreal.
Jurgen Locadia also scored for Cincinnati (1-3-1). Djordje Mihailovic scored for Montreal (2-3-2).