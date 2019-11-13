The Fire announced the move Wednesday. Assistant coaches Marko Mitrović and Eric Gehrig, goalkeeper coach Aleksandar Sarić and other staff was also let go.
The Major League Soccer team is moving from SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview to Chicago’s Soldier Field next season. Owner Joe Mansueto recently purchased full control of the team.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD