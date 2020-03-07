Adam Buksa gave New England (0-1-1) a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute with a shot 16 yards out from the left side of the box, assisted by Brandon Bye.
Brad Knighton recorded five saves for New England.
Gastón Giménez, a 28-year-old designated player from Argentina, made his debut for the Fire (0-1-1) when he came on for Brandt Bronico in the 63rd minute.
The Revolution’s next match is Sunday at home against Portland. The Fire visit Orlando City SC on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
