Torrent was contracted to the end of 2021. In 26 matches with Flamengo, he had 15 wins, five draws and six defeats.
Flamengo was yet to name a successor.
The team was third in the Brazilian championship after 20 matches. Two weeks ago, Flamengo lost 4-1 at home to Sao Paulo, and lost 4-0 at Atlético Mineiro on Sunday.
Flamengo will face Argentina’s Racing in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. In September, the team lost 5-0 at Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle in the group stage.
