Watford has won only once under Flores, at Norwich last month.
Watford is on eight points, six from safety, in its fifth straight season in the top division.
Sanchez is the third Premier League manager to be fired in the past 12 days, after Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino and Arsenal’s Unai Emery.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.