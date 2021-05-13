Flores, a designated player from Peru in his second season with D.C. United, heading home Adrien Pérez’s pass to the top of the six-yard box.
Julian Gressel nearly gave D.C. United a 2-0 lead in the 21st minute but his shot hit the crossbar.
D.C. United goalkeeper Jon Kempin made his first MLS start since June 29, 2019. Chicago goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth did not concede multiple goals for the first time in five starts this season.
