Philadelphia (8-2-4), which had just seven shots and 40.6% possession, is 4-0-1 in its last five games.
Przybylko slipped an entry pass behind two defenders to Ilsinho for a sliding one-touch finish from point-blank range in the 69th minute, and the 19-year-old Aaronson stole the ball from Dylan Nealis, raced to the area and scored on a roller inside the far post in stoppage time.
Miami (3-9-2) has lost three of its last four games.
Philadelphia’s Andre Blake had three saves — including a diving stop in the 62nd minute. He has back-to-back shutouts and five this season.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.