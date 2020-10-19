Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute on Andrew Farrell’s own goal. Fontana made it 2-0 in the 69th by lobbing it over goalkeeper Matt Turner from the corner of the 6-yard box.
Tajon Buchanan smashed a shot from distance in the 80th minute to put New England on the scoreboard, denying league-leader Andre Blake an eighth shutout.
Fontana scored two goals in the last meeting between the clubs on Sept. 12.
