Philadelphia (6-2-3) has won back-to-back games and four of its last five to pull within three points of MLS-leading Columbus.
Fontana scored from point-blank range with a chip shot to open the scoring in the 73rd minute, and Tajon Buchanan answered with a goal for New England (3-3-5) in the 81st.
The Revolution have lost two of their last three games.
