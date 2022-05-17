The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Forest to play Huddersfield for place in the Premier League

By
May 17, 2022 at 5:39 p.m. EDT
Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba saves a penalty kick by Sheffield United’s Oliver Norwood during a shootout in a Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg soccer match against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, Nottingham, England, Tuesday May 17, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
NOTTINGHAM, England — Nottingham Forest will play Huddersfield for a place in the Premier League after reaching the Championship playoff final thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Forest lost the second leg of the semifinals 2-1 after extra time, making it 3-3 on aggregate, but won 3-2 on penalties at the City Ground after three saves by goalkeeper Brice Samba.

A two-time European champion, Forest was last in the top flight in 1999. The team can return there by beating Huddersfield at Wembley Stadium on May 29 in one of the most lucrative games in world soccer because of the riches on offer in the Premier League through its broadcasting deals and prize money.

Huddersfield was promoted to the Premier League in 2017 after 45 years in the lower league, before getting relegated in 2019.

