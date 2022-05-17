Forest to play Huddersfield for place in the Premier League

Placeholder while article actions load

Forest lost the second leg of the semifinals 2-1 after extra time, making it 3-3 on aggregate, but won 3-2 on penalties at the City Ground after three saves by goalkeeper Brice Samba.

NOTTINGHAM, England — Nottingham Forest will play Huddersfield for a place in the Premier League after reaching the Championship playoff final thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Sheffield United on Tuesday.

A two-time European champion, Forest was last in the top flight in 1999. The team can return there by beating Huddersfield at Wembley Stadium on May 29 in one of the most lucrative games in world soccer because of the riches on offer in the Premier League through its broadcasting deals and prize money.