Atlético Mineiro fired Rafael Dudamel on Thursday. The former Venezuela coach held the job for only two months.
Sampaoli, who has also coached Sevilla, arrived in Brazil after Argentina’s turbulent World Cup campaign, which ended in elimination to France in the round of 16.
