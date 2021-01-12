Arok re-entered the Australian club coaching scene after his national team duties ended, taking charge of a number of teams. He led Marconi to the National Soccer League grand final in 1993 and coached 429 NSL matches overall, the second-most of any coach behind Zoran Matic.
Former Australia and Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer said on Twitter: “Very sad to hear about the passing of Frank Arok. Your knowledge, passion and dedication of the game was infectious. The 2 years I had the privilege to work with you . . . were some of my most enjoyable times in football.”
Arok was also an inaugural inductee into Football Australia’s Hall of Fame in 1999. He returned to Serbia in 2003 when he retired.
Football Australia said Arok is survived by his daughter, Marijana Novakovic, and granddaughter Gordana, who was named after Arok’s late wife.
