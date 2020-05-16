No other details were given about the 61-year-old Sansom’s condition, although media reports said he had suffered a serious head injury.
Sansom played 86 times for England and won the League Cup with Arsenal in 1987.
He started his career with Crystal Palace, helping the team to win the second-tier title in 1979, before joining the Gunners in 1980.
Sansom also played for Newcastle, Queens Park Rangers, Coventry, Everton, Brentford and Watford before retiring in 1994.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.