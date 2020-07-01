Mohamed claims the Asian soccer body did not follow its own election rules and breached a statute protecting gender equality.
The CAS verdict is expected to take at least several weeks.
Asia’s seven delegates on the 37-member FIFA Council, including AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa of Bahrain, were all elected at the meeting 15 months ago.
Mohamed was a candidate for a FIFA seat reserved for women. It was won by Mahfuza Akhter Kiron of Bangladesh.
After the election in Malaysia, Mohamed filed a formal complaint with the AFC alleging undue influence over the election by Olympic Council of Asia president Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah.
Mohamed claimed her opponent was supported by the Kuwaiti sheikh, and said he summoned her to a meeting to say she had no future in soccer if she stayed in the election.
