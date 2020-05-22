Simoni won the UEFA Cup with Inter in 1998 in his only full season in charge of the club. He also led the team to a second-place finish in Serie A and won the Panchina d’Oro award for the best coach in the league.
“This is how we remember him: with his white hair, in our dugout, while he enjoyed the magic of Ronaldo with a smile on his face, enveloped by the fans’ affection,” Inter said in a statement on its website.
Simoni also won promotion from Serie B seven times with five different teams. In total, he coached 17 clubs, including Napoli, Lazio and Genoa.
As a player, he won the Italian Cup with Napoli in 1962.
