McCarthy coached Ireland at the 2002 World Cup, reaching the round of 16, and returned for a second spell in 2018.
He guided Ireland to the playoffs for the 2020 European Championship, which were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. McCarthy’s contract expired before the playoffs finally began in October, and Ireland lost to Slovakia in a penalty shootout under his replacement, Stephen Kenny.
