Henchoz saved the club from relegation in 2019 but could not repeat the feat last season when he returned after a brief spell at Sion.
He started his playing career with Xamax, and left for Hamburger SV in Germany before spending a decade in England, including five years at Liverpool.
Xamax said former Young Boys coach Martin Rueda will take charge of the team for the three games left before a mid-season break.
