The move marks a return to the French top flight for the former France international, who began his professional career with Paris Saint-Germain at age 17.
“I’m very happy to come back to France with a great project like this one in Montpellier,” he said in a team statement, which did not specify the length of the contract.
Montpellier finished eighth in Ligue 1 last season.
Sakho played 201 games for PSG and was named the country’s young player of the year after the 2010-11 season.
He made his international debut in 2010 and played in the 2014 World Cup.
