Former Notre Dame midfielder Korbin Albert joins PSG women

PARIS — American midfielder Korbin Albert has signed a contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 after forgoing her remaining eligibility at Notre Dame.
“Paris Saint-Germain has a great reputation, especially on the men’s side with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé or Neymar Jr,” the 19-year-old Albert told PSG’s website Tuesday. “So joining this club was something great for me. I’m a big fan of them, and obviously also of the women’s team.”
Albert has represented the United States at youth levels including at the Under-20 World Cup in Costa Rica last year.
PSG stands second in the French league standings, one point behind leader Lyon.
