Former Notre Dame midfielder Korbin Albert joins PSG women

Albert, of Grayslake, Illinois, was regarded as one of the best midfielders in college soccer. She scored 16 goals last season as a sophomore and helped her team reach the NCAA quarterfinals.

PARIS — American midfielder Korbin Albert has signed a contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 after forgoing her remaining eligibility at Notre Dame.

“Paris Saint-Germain has a great reputation, especially on the men’s side with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé or Neymar Jr,” the 19-year-old Albert told PSG’s website Tuesday. “So joining this club was something great for me. I’m a big fan of them, and obviously also of the women’s team.”