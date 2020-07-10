Bruno Fernandes scored the opening goal in United’s 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Aston Villa. The referee had ruled that Ezri Konsa fouled Fernandes and a VAR review confirmed the ruling.
Gallagher wrote that Fernandes actually “commits a foul himself and it should not have been a penalty.”
Tottenham wanted a penalty in the first half of its 0-0 draw with Bournemouth when Harry Kane appeared to be pushed inside the box. A VAR review confirmed the no-call.
“I think he is pushed in the back and he is also clipped on the heel and I think it is a penalty myself,” wrote Gallagher, who added that VAR was correct to rule out Bournemouth’s 90th-minute goal for handball.
Gallagher also wrote that Southampton should not have been awarded a penalty in its 1-1 draw with Everton. James Ward-Prowse hit the bar after the disputed call.
Gallagher, a retired Premier League referee, said Ward-Prowse initiated the contact with Andre Gomes, and if anything, it should have been a free kick for Everton.
__
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.