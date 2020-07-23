“I missed Ukraine. I wanted to return to this country, where I had successful results,” said Lucescu, who has also coached Inter Milan, Zenit St. Petersburg and Romania.
Dynamo, the runner-up to Shakhtar for four straight years, said on Thursday that Lucescu signed a two-year contract. The Kyiv club won the 2016 league title in the last of Lucescu’s 12 seasons at Shakhtar.
“I hope that with the arrival of his coaching team, the winning traditions of Dynamo Kyiv will be revived,” Dynamo president Igor Surkis said in a statement.
Shakhtar won the league title last month, finishing 23 points ahead of Dynamo. The champion will enter the third qualifying round of the Champions League, needing to beat two opponents to advance to the group stage.
