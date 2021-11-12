Prosecutors said Cortés, who was president of Valencia from 1997-2001, touched the player in an inappropriate fashion while driving in his car. They said Cortés knew the youth after the player’s family hired a company run by the soccer official’s son to represent him.
Cortés has denied the charges.
When the first accusation was made by the player’s family, Valencia’s training academy issued a statement saying that it was “accompanying our player and the family” and would “strengthen our measures to protect the wellbeing of all members of Valencia CF.”
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports