Ngcongca played for South Africa from 2009-16. He made 53 appearances for Bafana Bafana and was a member of the team when South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup.
Ngcongca’s current club, Mamelodi Sundowns, offered condolences to his family and friends. He also played for Belgian club Genk for nearly a decade from 2007-16, winning a league title and the Belgian Cup twice.
Ngcongca was on loan at Kwazulu-Natal-based club AmaZulu at the time of his death.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.