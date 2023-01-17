Former Swedish PM among candidates to become federation head

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Former Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt is one of three candidates nominated to become the next head of the country’s soccer federation.
The three candidates will give presentations on Jan. 24. The nomination committee has to agree to a candidate no later than Feb. 15.
Karl-Erik Nilsson is stepping down as the federation’s president after 10 years. He is one of UEFA’s vice presidents and can stay on in that role into 2025.
