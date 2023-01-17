Former Swedish PM among candidates to become federation head

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Former Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt is one of three candidates nominated to become the next head of the country’s soccer federation.

Reinfeldt was prime minister from 2006-14 as leader of the Moderate Party and has no previous links to soccer.

The federation announced Tuesday that the other candidates are Hélène Barnekow, who has had high-profile roles in the IT industry in Sweden at Microsoft and telecommunications firm Telia, and Lars-Christer Olsson, a former chief executive at UEFA and a member of its executive committee until 2021.