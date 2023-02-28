Former United manager Moyes impressed by Ten Hag's success

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United managers past and present will meet in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday. With a first trophy secured after winning the League Cup, Erik ten Hag has already surpassed David Moyes, who succeeded United great Alex Ferguson in 2013. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Moyes, who lasted only eight months in the job before being fired, is back at Old Trafford with West Ham. He has, however, been impressed by Ten Hag’s impact at his former club, which has endured a decade of decline since Ferguson’s retirement.

“I think he’s done a great job. I think Manchester United are a side which are used to success and I think that Manchester United are climbing the ladder back up towards where they want to be,” Moyes said. “I can only look from a distance and admire him for the good work he’s doing at Manchester United.”

The League Cup triumph against Newcastle on Sunday ended United’s six-year trophy drought. And Ten Hag’s ambitions go much further after winning three Dutch league titles with Ajax before taking up the challenge of trying to return United to its former glory.

His team is still in contention to win four trophies in his first season in charge and can progress to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup by beating West Ham. United has also advanced to the round of 16 in the Europa League and is in third place in the Premier League.

It has been an impressive turnaround from Ten Hag, who was under immediate pressure after losing the first two games of the season.

“I know from previous jobs that it takes time before you get into a way of play, before you get into the rules and principles,” the Dutchman said. “The results were not there at the start of the season. I didn’t panic because I know it’s part of the process and you can find out, you learn a lot in those weeks.”

Injured Anthony Martial is unavailable for United, while Luke Shaw and Fred are doubts. West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has a fractured cheekbone and eye socket, Vladimir Coufal is out with a heel injury and Danny Ings is ineligible because he already played for Aston Villa in this season’s competition.

