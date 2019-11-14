Turkey moved to 20 points, one more than France, which hosts Moldova later.
England can also secure its spot at Euro 2020 with a draw at home to Montenegro in Group A, while the Czech Republic needs a win against Kosovo to guarantee its spot.
Defending champion Portugal is playing Lithuania, and Serbia hosts Luxembourg, in Group B. Ukraine has already qualified.
