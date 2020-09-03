France plays Sweden in the Nations League on Saturday before facing Croatia at home on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old Mandanda is No. 2 to first-choice goalie Hugo Lloris, and has played 32 times for France. He made his international debut in 2008.
Midfielders Paul Pogba and Houssem Aouar tested positive for the virus last week and were replaced in the squad.
___
