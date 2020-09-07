Mbappe scored for France to beat Sweden 1-0 in the Nations League on Saturday, his 14th international goal.
The federation said Mbappe passed a test before joining his teammates at the national training cap. He also tested negative on Wednesday ahead of the game against Sweden.
