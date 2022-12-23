France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi retires from soccer

The 35-year-old Matuidi won the World Cup in 2018 and made the last of his 84 appearances for Les Bleus three years ago.

“Football, I loved you so much. Football, you gave me so much, but the time has come to say stop,” Matuidi wrote on Twitter. “I’ve achieved my dreams as a child, as a man. It’s with a lump in my throat that I’m turning the page now.”