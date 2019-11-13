Freiburg players and staff then chased Abraham onto the field, sparking a mass brawl.
The German soccer federation banned Abraham for seven weeks through Dec. 29, ruling him out of six upcoming Bundesliga games, and fined him 25,000 euros ($27,500).
Freiburg player Vincenzo Grifo has been banned for three games after the video assistant referee system spotted him targeting Abraham for retaliation in the melee.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD