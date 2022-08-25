Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp says he's turning down Man Utd offer

FRANKFURT, Germany — Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp says he has turned down an offer from Manchester United to stay with the German club.
Trapp said he decided to stay in Frankfurt, where he won the Europa League last season and has a contract till 2024.
“Yesterday I told the representatives of both clubs that I decided for Eintracht. I’ve experienced the unforgettable here in Frankfurt and we wrote history together,” Trapp said. “The start of the season has been bumpy but I’ve absolute confidence in us.”
Frankfurt started the Bundesliga with a 6-1 loss at home to Bayern Munich. It drew its next two games against Hertha Berlin and Cologne and next faces promoted Werder Bremen on Sunday.
