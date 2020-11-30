She awarded a penalty after a video review that was scored by Megan Rapinoe to give the United States the lead in a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.
Weeks before the tournament, Frappart was the first woman to referee a game in the French men’s top-tier league.
Frappart handled her first men’s game for UEFA at the 2019 Super Cup, between Liverpool and Chelsea, and was picked for her first Europa League game in October.
